The city of Kharkiv. Photo: Dmytro Larin for Ukrainska Pravda

Explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 7-8 May.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne

Quote: "Kharkiv is under attack again. Early reports indicate [this is] a Shahed drone [attack]."

Details: Suspilne reported that the explosion probably occurred outside the city.

