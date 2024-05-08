Ukraine's air defence responds in Lviv Oblast
Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 05:03
Air defence systems were responding in Lviv Oblast on the night of 7-8 May.
Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported missiles in Lviv Oblast launched toward the city of Lviv.
Updated at 05:09: Kozytskyi wrote that some missiles have changed course and are heading toward the Stryi district. Aerial targets are also being detected moving toward the Chervonohrad district.
Background:
- Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.
