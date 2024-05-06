Russians strike civilian car in Mariupol with air defence missile – photo

The Russians tried to shoot down aerial targets near the occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast on 5 May, but struck a civilian vehicle, injuring a married couple.

Source: the Mariupol City Council on social media

Details: Reportedly, the man and woman were taken to a Mariupol city hospital.

Unconfirmed reports say that the injured couple had their limbs amputated.

At the same time, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, alleged that the car with civilians inside hit a Ukrainian 82-mm mine which had not been removed during the two years of occupation.

Moreover, the Mariupol City Council reported that Russian soldiers crashed into a civilian car in Mariupol over the weekend. Early reports say the driver of the civilian car has died.

Quote: "Similar cases occur regularly in Mariupol. The occupiers do not follow any traffic laws. Police, in turn, turn a blind eye to all offences of Russian soldiers, even those resulting in the death of civilian residents."

