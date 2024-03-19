All Sections
One day historians will say that "Ukraine woke Europe up" – Secretary of Ukraine's Defence Council

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 19 March 2024, 21:31
Oleksii Danilov. Photo: Getty Images

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, believes that the time will come when historians will describe how Ukraine opened Europe's eyes to the real Russia.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, in an episode of Ukrainska Pravda. Summary

Quote: "Time will pass, and when historians describe these events, they will write: ‘Ukraine finally woke Europe up.’ We have stirred Europe up with our actions. They were in a kind of, let's say, political slumber, believing that there were no threats from an authoritarian, autocratic, totalitarian Russia. Now they are finally beginning to realise that this is very dangerous."

Details: Danilov reminded us that Ukraine is defending not only itself, but also the whole of Europe.

