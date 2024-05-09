Russia did not achieve much success near Chasiv Yar in April – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Intelligence reported that despite a significant number of attacks, Russia did not achieve much success in the east of Ukraine in April and suffered significant losses.



Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence said that the number of attacks on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar doubled from March to April 2024.

The Defence Ministry notes that this reflects Russia's new attempts to establish control over the city, located on a hill west of Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

"Despite the substantial increase in attacks on this axis, Russia made only minor tactical gains in the area during April and almost certainly sustained heavy losses," UK Defence Intelligence said.

The intelligence service indicates that overall, Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine intensified in April 2024, an increase of 17% compared to March 2024.

"More than three-quarters were located in the Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and Marinka areas of the front line," UK Defence Intelligence said.

The day before, UK intelligence said that the long-range aviation command of the Russian Aerospace Forces increased the lethality of its main air-launched cruise missile Kh-101/Kh-102 (in the Western classification AS-23A KODIAK) by installing a second warhead on it.

Previously, UK intelligence analysed what role pro-Russian Chechens, better known as Kadyrovites, now play on the battlefield.

In a preliminary review, UK intelligence predicted the growth of Russian losses in the next two months.

Before that, it was said that due to the Ukrainian attack on the Kushchyovskaya airfield, the Russian Federation was forced to withdraw; there were approximately 40 aircraft of various types in this area, and Russia was forced to disperse them to numerous airfields further from the line of contact.

Support UP or become our patron!