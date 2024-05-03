Russia disperses almost 40 aircraft after Ukrainian strike on military airfield – UK intelligence

Russia has been forced to withdraw about 40 aircraft of various types from the area of the Kushchevskaya airfield after a recent Ukrainian strike – and to redeploy them to numerous airfields further from the original missile launch areas.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence’s review on 3 May

Details: UK Defence Intelligence said that the impact of this redeployment is unlikely to be immediately obvious or dramatic. However, Ukraine has already demonstrated the ability to strike much further into Russia than these dispersal areas.

The fact that Russia has taken these measures means that the duration of sorties will have to be extended to maintain the same level of consistency on the battlefield as it has had to date.

This, in turn, will require the use of more petrol, increase costs, and burden crews.

Background:

On 30 April, the UK Ministry of Defence admitted that Ukraine's attack on the Kushchevskaya airfield in Russia's Kuban would force Russia to disperse its fighter jets and redeploy air defence assets.

UK Defence Intelligence also estimated Russian losses in the full-scale war against Ukraine at 450,000 dead and wounded.

