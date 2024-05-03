All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia disperses almost 40 aircraft after Ukrainian strike on military airfield – UK intelligence

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 May 2024, 13:47
Russia disperses almost 40 aircraft after Ukrainian strike on military airfield – UK intelligence
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has been forced to withdraw about 40 aircraft of various types from the area of the Kushchevskaya airfield after a recent Ukrainian strike – and to redeploy them to numerous airfields further from the original missile launch areas.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence’s review on 3 May 

Details: UK Defence Intelligence said that the impact of this redeployment is unlikely to be immediately obvious or dramatic. However, Ukraine has already demonstrated the ability to strike much further into Russia than these dispersal areas.

Advertisement:

The fact that Russia has taken these measures means that the duration of sorties will have to be extended to maintain the same level of consistency on the battlefield as it has had to date.

This, in turn, will require the use of more petrol, increase costs, and burden crews.

Background:

  • On 30 April, the UK Ministry of Defence admitted that Ukraine's attack on the Kushchevskaya airfield in Russia's Kuban would force Russia to disperse its fighter jets and redeploy air defence assets.
  • UK Defence Intelligence also estimated Russian losses in the full-scale war against Ukraine at 450,000 dead and wounded. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: defence intelligenceRussiawaraircraft
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
defence intelligence
Putin has "paranoid fear" of West limiting Russian power, US intelligence says
US intelligence chief predicts Russia's "aggressive tactics" in Ukraine in near future
UK intelligence on consequences of Ukrainian attack on airfield in Russia's Kuban
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: