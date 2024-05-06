All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence on Chechen forces still fighting in Ukraine on Russia's behalf

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 6 May 2024, 13:23
UK Defence Intelligence on Chechen forces still fighting in Ukraine on Russia's behalf
Photo: RBC

The UK’s Defence Intelligence has looked into the role that pro-Russian Chechen units known as Kadyrovites are currently playing in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence said that currently around 9,000 personnel are likely serving in pro-Russian Chechen units in Ukraine.

Chechen units suffered "heavy losses" during the initial stages of the full-scale invasion and have since become "largely relegated to conducting rear area security operations and became derided as ‘TikTok’ troops" for sharing their claims of military successes on social media.

Since the withdrawal of Russia’s Wagner private military company from the front lines in May 2023, Chechen units "have been pressed back into frontline service".

"It is likely that Chechen special forces units bear the brunt of frontline fighting, whilst the bulk of Chechen forces continue to conduct rear area security operations," UK Defence Intelligence said.

Chechnya’s other "key contribution" to Russia’s war against Ukraine is in providing training for Russian personnel, UK Defence Intelligence also said. According to Chechnya’s leadership, the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya, has provided training for around 42,000 Russian personnel since 2022.

"However, it is likely personnel only receive up to 10 days’ training at the university, bringing the effectiveness of the training and institution into doubt," UK Defence Intelligence concluded.

Subjects: wardefence intelligence
