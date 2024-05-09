2030 is a realistic date for Ukraine to join EU – ambassador
Katarina Mathernová, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, considers Ukraine’s EU accession in 2030 entirely realistic.
Source: Mathernová in an interview for Channel 24, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Mathernová noted that at the moment, forecasting exactly when Ukraine will join the EU "is the same as looking into a crystal ball for predictions".
However, she agreed that 2030 – the approximate date proposed by European Council President Charles Michel – is entirely realistic.
Quote: "Judging from my own observations, from life in Kyiv, from interactions with the Ukrainian authorities, businesses and media, as well as the extension process in the past that I am familiar with, I believe that 2030 is quite a realistic date."
Mathernová warned that the war will have a big impact on the process, as will Ukraine’s progress in implementing reforms.
"But I think that in the completely unpredictable geopolitical environment we live in today, this date is quite realistic," Mathernová added.
Background:
- Mathernová has previously expressed the belief that Ukraine is ready to start EU accession negotiations. She hopes they will begin at the end of June.
- She also thinks Hungary’s presidency of the Council of Europe is unlikely to negatively affect the pace of Ukraine’s EU membership negotiations.
Support UP or become our patron!