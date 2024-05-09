2030 is a realistic date for Ukraine to join EU – ambassador

Katarina Mathernová, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, considers Ukraine’s EU accession in 2030 entirely realistic.

Source: Mathernová in an interview for Channel 24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová noted that at the moment, forecasting exactly when Ukraine will join the EU "is the same as looking into a crystal ball for predictions".

Advertisement:

However, she agreed that 2030 – the approximate date proposed by European Council President Charles Michel – is entirely realistic.

Quote: "Judging from my own observations, from life in Kyiv, from interactions with the Ukrainian authorities, businesses and media, as well as the extension process in the past that I am familiar with, I believe that 2030 is quite a realistic date."

Mathernová warned that the war will have a big impact on the process, as will Ukraine’s progress in implementing reforms.

"But I think that in the completely unpredictable geopolitical environment we live in today, this date is quite realistic," Mathernová added.

Background:

Mathernová has previously expressed the belief that Ukraine is ready to start EU accession negotiations. She hopes they will begin at the end of June.

She also thinks Hungary’s presidency of the Council of Europe is unlikely to negatively affect the pace of Ukraine’s EU membership negotiations.

Support UP or become our patron!