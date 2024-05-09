All Sections
2030 is a realistic date for Ukraine to join EU – ambassador

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 9 May 2024, 15:36
2030 is a realistic date for Ukraine to join EU – ambassador
Photo: Getty Images

Katarina Mathernová, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, considers Ukraine’s EU accession in 2030 entirely realistic.

Source: Mathernová in an interview for Channel 24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová noted that at the moment, forecasting exactly when Ukraine will join the EU "is the same as looking into a crystal ball for predictions".

However, she agreed that 2030 – the approximate date proposed by European Council President Charles Michel – is entirely realistic.

Quote: "Judging from my own observations, from life in Kyiv, from interactions with the Ukrainian authorities, businesses and media, as well as the extension process in the past that I am familiar with, I believe that 2030 is quite a realistic date."

Mathernová warned that the war will have a big impact on the process, as will Ukraine’s progress in implementing reforms.

"But I think that in the completely unpredictable geopolitical environment we live in today, this date is quite realistic," Mathernová added.

Background:

  • Mathernová has previously expressed the belief that Ukraine is ready to start EU accession negotiations. She hopes they will begin at the end of June.
  • She also thinks Hungary’s presidency of the Council of Europe is unlikely to negatively affect the pace of Ukraine’s EU membership negotiations.

