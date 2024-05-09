Sweden to allocate €28 million to support Ukraine's defence capabilities

The Swedish government has instructed the Swedish Armed Forces to make payments totalling €28 million to support Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Source: a statement on the Swedish government's website, reported by European Pravda

Details: The Swedish government stressed that €18 million will be provided to three coalitions of assets and personnel within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein format), and €10 million will be provided to the NATO fund for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We continue to support Ukraine and will do so for as long as it takes. Swedish support will be gradually used to purchase new equipment from industry to be transferred to Ukraine. With these funds, we can strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities in the realm of drones, mine clearance and enhancing the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy," said Swedish Defence Minister Paul Johnson.

The government stated that €5 million are to be allocated to the mine clearance coalition, €3 million to the maritime security coalition, and another €10 million to the drone coalition.

Background:

In early April, the Swedish government allocated about SEK 40 million (US$3.7 million) for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In addition, Swedish Defence Minister Paul Johnson admitted that Stockholm could transfer the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!