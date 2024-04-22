All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sweden does not rule out providing Ukraine with Patriot systems

Andrii Synyavskyi, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 22 April 2024, 15:16
Sweden does not rule out providing Ukraine with Patriot systems
Patriot system. Photo: Getty Images

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson has said that Stockholm may send a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Source: Jonson before a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Luxembourg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether his country will send a Patriot air defence system, Jonson did not rule it out.

Advertisement:

"I don’t exclude that possibility, but right now we are focused on financial contributions," he told reporters.

Jonson said Sweden would provide other systems that may alleviate Ukraine's need for Patriots.

He also added that when the US agrees on the new aid package, they may increase supplies of air defence systems to Kyiv.

Earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that Norway will contribute financially to an initiative to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems.

On Monday, the German government pledged that a new Patriot air defence system will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he expected new air defence supply commitments "to be announced shortly" but did not provide any details on countries or weapons involved.

According to the Financial Times, Greece and Spain are under intense pressure from their EU and NATO allies to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Swedenair defence
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Sweden
"Russian cottage houses" rented for military in Sweden and Norway during NATO exercises
Sweden allocates US$3.7 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Swedish foreign minister outlines NATO priorities to put end to Russia's "irresponsible" actions
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: