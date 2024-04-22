Sweden does not rule out providing Ukraine with Patriot systems

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson has said that Stockholm may send a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Source: Jonson before a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Luxembourg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether his country will send a Patriot air defence system, Jonson did not rule it out.

"I don’t exclude that possibility, but right now we are focused on financial contributions," he told reporters.

Jonson said Sweden would provide other systems that may alleviate Ukraine's need for Patriots.

He also added that when the US agrees on the new aid package, they may increase supplies of air defence systems to Kyiv.

Earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that Norway will contribute financially to an initiative to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems.

On Monday, the German government pledged that a new Patriot air defence system will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he expected new air defence supply commitments "to be announced shortly" but did not provide any details on countries or weapons involved.

According to the Financial Times, Greece and Spain are under intense pressure from their EU and NATO allies to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

