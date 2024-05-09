All Sections
Ukraine has received €45 million in direct budget support from Sweden since February 2022

Economichna PravdaThursday, 9 May 2024, 18:59
Swedish flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Sweden has given Ukraine around €45 million in direct budget support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said during a meeting with members of the Swedish parliament that "the Swedish government’s support and solidarity from the very first days of the full-scale invasion have been incredibly important for Ukraine". "This is true of financial, military, and humanitarian aid," he added.

Marchenko also said he was "convinced that the future growth of our partnership will make Ukraine more financially resilient and support its macroeconomic stability, and that Sweden’s experience of European integration will help Ukraine on its path towards the EU".

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy estimates that Sweden has given Ukraine €3.2 billion worth of military, humanitarian and financial aid since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said that Sweden has also supported financial aid for Ukraine during discussions in EU institutions on many occasions.

Background: The Swedish government has instructed Sweden's Armed Forces to make payments totalling €28 million to support Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

Subjects: Swedenaid for Ukraine
