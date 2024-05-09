All Sections
Germany to give Ukraine €45 million to rebuild energy infrastructure

Economichna PravdaThursday, 9 May 2024, 20:15
Germany to give Ukraine €45 million to rebuild energy infrastructure
A German flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany will provide Ukraine with a €45 million grant to rebuild Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said that Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s main energy operator, and the management of the German KfW Development Bank have signed an agreement to this end.

KfW Development Bank’s support has given Ukrenergo €177 million in loans and grants to restore and rebuild Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Background:

  • On the night of 7-8 May, Russia attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. It was reported that restrictions on power consumption might be applied during the evening hours.
  • Subsequently, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Centre was forced to restrict energy supply to industry and businesses from 18:00 to 23:00.

Subjects: Germanyenergyaid for Ukraine
