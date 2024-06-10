Russians suspend traffic on Crimean Bridge, social media reports explosions in Crimea

The Russians once again suspended traffic on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge on the night of 9-10 June, and social media reported explosions in Crimea.

Source: Crimean Bridge: Operational Information, a Russian Telegram channel; Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind)

Quote: "Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended."

Advertisement:

Details: At 01:10, everyone on the bridge and in the inspection area were called, as usual, to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.

Krymskiy Veter reported the sounds of explosions in Yevpatoriia, Krasnoperekopsk, Dzhankoi, Bakhchysarai and other districts.

At 01:56, the Russians announced the resumption of traffic on the Crimean Bridge.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!