Russia loses 1,190 soldiers, 51 artillery systems and one aircraft over past 24 hours
Monday, 10 June 2024, 07:35
Russia’s losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine keep on increasing. Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 1,190 soldiers, an aircraft, 51 artillery systems and 10 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- around 519,750 (+1,190) military personnel;
- 7,879 (+10) tanks;
- 15,144 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,644 (+51) artillery systems;
- 1,098 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 837 (+1) air defence systems;
- 358 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,010 (+28) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,278 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,618 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,267 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Background:
- Earlier, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that a cutting-edge Russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet had been struck at the Akhtubinsk airbase in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, 589 kilometres from the war zone in Ukraine.
- The Su-57 is a Russian cutting-edge fighter jet, capable of firing Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles. Russia's Aerospace Forces have only a handful of these combat aircraft in service.
- Later, DIU reported that it had information that two Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jets had likely been damaged in the attack on the Akhtubinsk airbase.
