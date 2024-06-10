All Sections
Russia loses 1,190 soldiers, 51 artillery systems and one aircraft over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 June 2024, 07:35
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia’s losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine keep on increasing. Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 1,190 soldiers, an aircraft, 51 artillery systems and 10 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • around 519,750 (+1,190) military personnel;
  • 7,879 (+10) tanks;
  • 15,144 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,644 (+51) artillery systems;
  • 1,098 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 837 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 358 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,010 (+28) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,278 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 18,618 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,267 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Background:

  • Earlier, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that a cutting-edge Russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet had been struck at the Akhtubinsk airbase in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, 589 kilometres from the war zone in Ukraine.
  • The Su-57 is a Russian cutting-edge fighter jet, capable of firing Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles. Russia's Aerospace Forces have only a handful of these combat aircraft in service.
  • Later, DIU reported that it had information that two Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jets had likely been damaged in the attack on the Akhtubinsk airbase.

