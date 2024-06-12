All Sections
Zelenskyy inspects German Patriot system intended for Ukraine – photo

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 12 June 2024, 09:27
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Boris Pistorius at the base. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

During his working visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspected a Patriot system, which Germany will send to Ukraine after the crew have completed their training.

Source: Ukrainian President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy, along with Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, visited the 21st Surface-to-Air Missile Group in the city of Zanitz. Ukrainian defenders are undergoing training on how to operate the Patriot system at its base.

Zelenskyy thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Germany and the German people for the new defence package totalling over €700 million.

 

He also expressed his gratitude for the provision of another Patriot system by Germany and high-quality German IRIS-T systems. 

 

Quote: "A very important aspect is that you have reduced the time for production and training on these systems. Because today this time is measured in the lives of our people. And your reduction of days, sometimes weeks, will be remembered for decades."

Pistorius announced that the new package includes reconnaissance and attack drones, small arms and sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and 100 additional missiles for the Patriot systems, which Germany will provide together with Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands. 

Zelensky also familiarised himself with the training process, interacted with Ukrainian defenders and gave them state awards. 

Background:

