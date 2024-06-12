Temporarily occupied Crimea allegedly suffers overnight missile attack

Loud sounds of explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol overnight, and the Kerch Bridge was closed to traffic at dawn on 12 June.

Source: Radio Svoboda with reference to Russian and Crimean Telegram channels

Details: Crimean news outlet Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) reported that explosions were heard at 02:47 in Sevastopol and at 02:50 in Yevpatoriia, Saky and Krasnoperekopsk, and lasted for 8-10 minutes. There were also reports of one or two explosions in Armiansk at around 04:00.

The Russian-controlled "head" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed the city had been attacked using missiles. He said the emergency services had received reports of shrapnel falling in the vicinity of Kombryha Potapova Street and Yukharyna Balka. According to Razvozhayev, there was no damage or casualties.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not commented on these reports, and the Ukrainian authorities and military has also not commented on the situation.

