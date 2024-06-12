All Sections
Ratio of Ukrainian volunteer soldiers to conscripts is 1 to 3 – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 12 June 2024, 12:07
Photo: Mukachevo City Council

The Ministry of Defence reported that the ratio of volunteers to conscripts who joined the Ukrainian forces is 1 to 3.

Source: Nataliia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defence, at the conference The Ministry of Defence and Partnership with the Public: Cooperation, Achievements, Challenges

Quote: "We are implementing systemic changes in the defence forces, creating a new personnel policy system and developing a network of enlistment offices. There are already 22 of them. This week, we plan to open three more.

The results are impressive. As of May, the ratio of volunteer soldiers to mobilised people who joined the forces was 1 to 3. This means that we still have the potential to defend Ukraine."

Details: According to the Ministry of Defence, the digitalisation of the Armed Forces has improved the efficiency of these processes.

The ministry stressed that 1.4 million Ukrainians have already used the Reserve+, a government-run app which allows users to update their military service records, and the next step is to launch the Army+ app for the military, which should simplify bureaucratic processes in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Subjects: mobilisationArmed ForcesMinistry of Defence
