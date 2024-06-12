Ukrainian border guards skillfully destroy Russian reconnaissance drone – video

Ukrainian border guards have released a video showing how they managed to destroy a Russian Zala drone in the air, as it was trying to conduct a reconnaissance operation in Ukraine's south, using an FPV drone.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: The events unfolded on 10 June. In the evening, border guards of the Odesa Detachment spotted a Russian "bird".

Using an FPV drone, the SBGS soldiers quickly identified the location and direction of the Russian drone and eliminated it in the air.

Quote: "Thanks to their high professionalism and quick response, the operators of the attack drones destroyed the target and prevented possible consequences of its actions. As a result, the drone lost its wing and hit a field, failing to complete its mission."

