Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed almost 40 times across war zone today, mainly on Kurakhove front

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 37 times across the war zone since the beginning of Thursday, 13 June. The Russians have delivered 12 airstrikes using 17 combat aircraft and targeted Ukrainian positions and populated areas over 580 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 10:00 on 13 June

Details: For comparison, the Russians launched four missile strikes, using 11 missiles and 38 airstrikes, in particular dropping 56 guided aerial bombs, and launched 3,500 attacks yesterday, 12 June.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians mounted two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hlyboke and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attempted one assault near the settlement of Stelmakhivka. They failed and retreated. Fighting continues near the settlements of Synkivka and Petropavlivka. The situation is under Ukrainian control.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the village of Hrekivka. Ukrainian forces lost no positions.

The Russians attempted an assault on Ukrainian defensive lines near the settlement of Verkhnokamianske on the Siversk front, but to no avail.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed five times on the Kramatorsk front since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks in the vicinity of Andriivka. Two combat engagements continue near the settlement of Ivanivske. The situation is tense.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces attempted eight assaults on Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoselivka Persha and Novooleksandrivka. Fighting continues near the village of Kalynove.

The Kurakhove front witnessed the largest number of combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The Russians have stepped up their efforts and are trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. Seven assault operations are still underway. The situation is under the control of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attempted to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions near Mala Tokmachka twice. A combat engagement is taking place.

