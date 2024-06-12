89 combat clashes occur across warzone, most of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff report

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes on the frontline has increased to 89, with the most intense fighting on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 12 June

Quote: "The enemy attempted to advance five times today on the Kharkiv front, but was unsuccessful. Preliminary reports indicated that the enemy has lost around 90 troops today. An armoured fighting vehicle, an artillery system, five vehicles and one piece of special equipment were all destroyed. Six artillery systems, one vehicle, and six pieces of specialised equipment were damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, the invaders intensified their operations in the area of Terny. Throughout the day, there were 12 clashes on this front, five of which are currently ongoing. The enemy sustains losses."

Details: On the Siversk and Kramatorsk fronts, the Russian forces doubled down on assault actions, with them rising to eight and 13, respectively. In general, preliminary figures show that 73 Russians were killed and 122 injured on those fronts.

The most intense situation is on the Pokrovsk front. Of the 31 attacks, 12 are still underway. Combat clashes take place near the villages of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novopokrovsk and Netailove.

Battles continue in the area of Krasnohorivka on the Kurakhiv front.

For the second time today, clashes are taking place in the vicinity of Krynky on the Prydniprovske front.

