All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Border guards show first-person footage of battle in Vovchansk – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 June 2024, 17:54
Border guards show first-person footage of battle in Vovchansk – video
Screenshot

Border guards have shared unique footage of a battle under siege when, in early May, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine fighters stopped an attempt by the Russians to capture Vovchansk.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: On 10 May, when a new phase of the Russian military invasion began in northern Kharkiv Oblast, units of the State Border Guard Service, together with all Ukrainian soldiers, met the Russians with fire.

Advertisement:

On one of the flanks near Vovchansk, the Russians, mainly by deploying personnel, attempted to capture dominant heights and encircle the city. One of the strongholds that thwarted the Russians' plans was defended by the Shkval (Squall) Border Guard Rapid Response Unit.

Border guards say the frontal attack failed, as Ukrainian forces destroyed several Russian infantry waves. Facing resistance, Russian units began to bypass the defence node to encircle it. The Russians actively supported their assault groups with Grad projectiles, MLRS, mortars, artillery fire, and continuously operated drones.

Quote: "However, despite everything, the border guards held the defence line. How they repelled the enemy and what atmosphere prevailed at our positions – all this can be felt by watching the video with footage of one of the battles that took place near Vovchansk at that time."

Advertisement:

Background: The Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian assaults daily in Vovchansk, where street battles are raging. In a month, this city in Kharkiv Oblast has been practically levelled to the ground.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastwarState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Three people injured in Russian attack on Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians dig in near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast – Deep State
Russians attack Kurylivka village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: