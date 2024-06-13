Border guards show first-person footage of battle in Vovchansk – video

Border guards have shared unique footage of a battle under siege when, in early May, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine fighters stopped an attempt by the Russians to capture Vovchansk.

Details: On 10 May, when a new phase of the Russian military invasion began in northern Kharkiv Oblast, units of the State Border Guard Service, together with all Ukrainian soldiers, met the Russians with fire.

On one of the flanks near Vovchansk, the Russians, mainly by deploying personnel, attempted to capture dominant heights and encircle the city. One of the strongholds that thwarted the Russians' plans was defended by the Shkval (Squall) Border Guard Rapid Response Unit.

Border guards say the frontal attack failed, as Ukrainian forces destroyed several Russian infantry waves. Facing resistance, Russian units began to bypass the defence node to encircle it. The Russians actively supported their assault groups with Grad projectiles, MLRS, mortars, artillery fire, and continuously operated drones.

Quote: "However, despite everything, the border guards held the defence line. How they repelled the enemy and what atmosphere prevailed at our positions – all this can be felt by watching the video with footage of one of the battles that took place near Vovchansk at that time."

Background: The Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian assaults daily in Vovchansk, where street battles are raging. In a month, this city in Kharkiv Oblast has been practically levelled to the ground.

