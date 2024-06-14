All Sections
Russia's Voronezh Oblast governor complains about drone attack that damaged oil depot

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 June 2024, 07:17
Russia's Voronezh Oblast governor complains about drone attack that damaged oil depot
An explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia's Voronezh Oblast Governor Aleksandr Gusev has stated that drones allegedly attacked an oil depot at night, causing "minor" damage.

Source: Gusev on Telegram

Quote: "Ukrainian UAVs tried to attack an oil depot in the Liski district of Voronezh Oblast from a very low altitude."

Details: Gusev claimed that, as early reports indicate, several drones caused minor damage to fuel tanks, but no fire occurred and no casualties were reported. 

"All emergency services are currently working at the scene. The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with. The extent of the damage is being established," the Russian governor reported.

Updated: Later, Gusev added that, according to updated information, air defence forces allegedly downed six drones in the Liski district at around 03:00. 

According to the Russian official, the drone wreckage supposedly "slightly damaged a fuel tank at the oil depot, which was not in use".

Gusev assured that no fire occurred and there were no casualties or other infrastructure damage.

