Russia loses 1,250 soldiers, 8 tanks and 48 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of lost personnel (both killed and wounded) to 524,060.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

524,060 (+1,250) military personnel;

7,936 (+8) tanks;

15,234 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;

13,818 (+48) artillery systems;

1,101 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

849 (+3) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,097 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,286 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,854 (+60) vehicles and tankers;

2,310 (+16) special vehicles and other equipment.

