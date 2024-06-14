Russia loses 1,250 soldiers, 8 tanks and 48 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Friday, 14 June 2024, 07:05
Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of lost personnel (both killed and wounded) to 524,060.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 524,060 (+1,250) military personnel;
- 7,936 (+8) tanks;
- 15,234 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,818 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,101 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 849 (+3) air defence systems;
- 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,097 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,286 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,854 (+60) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,310 (+16) special vehicles and other equipment.
