Putin claims he did not plan to storm Kyiv in 2022

Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin's head, is trying to convince everyone that during the full-scale armed invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he did not plan to "assault" Kyiv.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Putin’s statement

Quote from the message: "Russian troops were near Kyiv in March 2022, but Putin said there was no talk of storming the capital of Ukraine."

Quote from Putin: "There was no political decision to storm the three-million-strong city; it was a coercive operation to establish peace."

Why it’s important: Russia invaded and occupied Ukrainian Crimea and part of Donbas back in 2014. In 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, attacking peaceful towns across the country with missiles and bombs during the night. It was notable that Russian propagandists actively spread claims in the first days that "Russia will capture Kyiv in three days," and Russian soldiers advancing towards Kyiv were dressed in full-dress uniforms, supposedly to parade on Khreshchatyk street after these "three days."

However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to drive out the Russians from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. They continue to hold back the Russians on other fronts.

Realising that victory would not be achieved, Russia began pushing the idea of supposed peace negotiations, through which it intends to retain all occupied territories. Meanwhile, the Russians continue to terrorise Ukraine by targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, as well as residential buildings, most often at night.

