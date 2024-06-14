Ukraine's President's Office assesses Putin's new proposals and calls them extremely offensive to international law

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, has responded to the Russian ruler’s "peace proposals" voiced on 14 June.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "There are no new ‘peace proposals’ from Russia. Entity Putin has voiced only the ‘standard aggressor's set’, which has been heard many times already.

Its content is quite specific, highly offensive to international law and speaks absolutely eloquently about the incapacity of the current Russian leadership to adequately assess realities.

Point by point, the 'proposal of RF' (Russia) looks like this::

Give us your territories. Give up your sovereignty and your subjectivity. Leave yourself unprotected (no membership in alliances). Lift (together with Western countries) all sanctions in full and immediately so that we can fill our militarised economy and make more investments in information provocations around the world.

Most importantly, 5. Let's urgently fix the 'not/failure of Russia' at the expense of Ukraine."

Details: Podoliak said that there are no real peace proposals and no desire to end the war, but there is a desire "not to pay for this war and to continue it in new formats".

For this reason, the Office of the President asks to "stop taking seriously" Russian proposals.

Background: Russia's leader Vladimir Putin has again reiterated that he is supposedly "ready for peace talks", but for this, Ukraine must withdraw its troops from all oblasts occupied by Russia, which the Kremlin considers Russian territory.

