Zelenskyy and Pope Francis discuss Russian aggression and missile terror – video

Andrii Synyavskyi, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 14 June 2024, 18:30
Zelenskyy and Pope Francis discuss Russian aggression and missile terror – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Pope Francis. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During his visit to Italy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis on the eve of the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Zelenskyy, they discussed the aftermath of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Russian aerial terror and the challenging situation in Ukraine's energy sector.

"We discussed the Peace Formula, the Holy See's role in establishing a just and lasting peace, and expectations for the Global Peace Summit," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president noted that Ukraine appreciates the Vatican's attendance at the Summit and efforts aimed at bringing peace closer, in particular regarding bringing back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Background: Last week, Pope Francis received Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, at the Vatican.

In May, Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, said Pope Francis had been invited to the Global Peace Summit.

Earlier, the Pope's words that Ukraine should have the "courage of the white flag" and be ready to negotiate caused a major stir and criticism. In a subsequent comment, a Vatican representative noted that the pontiff's remarks were not a call for Ukraine to surrender.

Subsequently, the Vatican, commenting on the Pope's words, acknowledged that the Kremlin should take the first steps to negotiate peace.

Subjects: ZelenskyyPope
