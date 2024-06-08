All Sections
Ukrainian President's Office chief explains philosophy of Ukraine's Peace Formula to Pope in Vatican

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 8 June 2024, 20:04
Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Pope Francis has received Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, at the Vatican.

Source: Yermak on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Yermak, the meeting took place during his working visit to Italy.

"It was an important conversation. I informed His Holiness about the philosophy of the Peace Formula of President Zelenskyy, told [him] why the Formula is the only way to a just peace," Yermak tweeted.

The parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

"Particular attention was paid to the issue of returning Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported from our country," Yermak added.

During his visit to the Vatican, Yermak also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See.

"[We] Discussed the Cardinal's participation in the Global Peace Summit and the role of the Holy See in the implementation of the humanitarian points of the Peace Formula," Yermak tweeted.

Background: 

  • In May, Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, said Pope Francis had been invited to the Global Peace Summit.
  • Earlier, the Pope's words that Ukraine should have the "courage of the white flag" and be ready to negotiate caused a major stir and criticism. In a subsequent comment, a Vatican representative noted that the pontiff's remarks were not a call for Ukraine to surrender.
  • Subsequently, the Vatican, commenting on the Pope's words, acknowledged that the Kremlin should take the first steps to negotiate peace.

Subjects: VaticanAndrii YermakPeace Formula
