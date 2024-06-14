All Sections
Putin claims 700,000 Russians are fighting in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 June 2024, 21:30
Putin claims 700,000 Russians are fighting in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has claimed that almost 700,000 Russian troops are currently fighting in Ukraine.

Source: Putin at a meeting with participants in an educational project for the Russian soldiers that have fought in Ukraine.

Details: Putin's last mention of the number of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine came in December 2023. According to him, 617,000 soldiers were involved in the war at the time.

Putin also said that the contact line is 2,000 kilometres long.

Background: 

  • On 14 June, Russia's leader Vladimir Putin again reiterated that he is supposedly "ready for peace talks", but for this, Ukraine must withdraw its troops from all regions occupied by Russia, which the Kremlin considers Russian territory.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Putin's "proposals" to end the war on his terms "the revival of Nazism".

Subjects: RussiawarPutin
