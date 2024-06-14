In Russia, the Putin Foundation has inadvertently revealed the number of former convicts who have reoffended since returning from the war.

Source: Agentstvo.News with reference to The Ark, a Russian anti-war project

Details: According to The Ark, every tenth Russian convict who fought in the war goes back to prison after returning from the front to Stavropol Krai.

Advertisement:

The Ark says 1,000 convicts were recruited for Project K, a Wagner Group prisoner recruitment project. Of the 176 convicts who have returned to Stavropol, 20 have already committed crimes and been sent to pre-trial detention centres or penal colonies, mostly for murder.

Only a few of the 20 Wagnerites who reoffended made it into the media. One of them is Artem Samedov, an ex-Wagnerite who attacked an 18-year-old woman for spurning his advances. The media outlet Verstka reported that Samedov stabbed her five times. He was sentenced to six years in prison. Before the war, he had been serving time for assaulting four women.

Background: According to media reports, over 17,000 of the 20,000 Wagnerites killed during the assault on Bakhmut were convicts from Russian penal colonies and pre-trial detention centres.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!