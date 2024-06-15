Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack

More than 1,700 consumers have been cut off from the power grid because of a Russian attack that damaged an overhead power transmission line of Chernihivoblenergo, Chernihiv Oblast power company, on the night of 14-15 June.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: It was reported that, at one point, 1,765 households in 12 settlements in Chernihiv Oblast lost power due to the attack on the overhead power transmission line.

Advertisement:

In addition, the Ministry of Energy said that the Russian attack on a high-voltage substation cut off power to household consumers and caused disruptions in train traffic in Ukraine’s east. Some consumers have already been supplied with power, and work is underway to repair the damage.

Background:

On Saturday, 15 June, regional power distribution companies across Ukraine will apply rolling power outages from 08:00 to 23:00.

Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that next week the situation in the Ukrainian power system will be much more complicated than today.

"It is quite possible that Ukrainians may receive five to six hours of electricity a day in winter, but everything will depend on the circumstances.

Starting from 24 June, critical infrastructure will be given priority in power supply, while the rest of the electricity will be distributed evenly among the oblasts.

