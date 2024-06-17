Russian defence conglomerate claims to have delivered batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers

Rostec, a Russian state firm, stated that it had delivered the Russian Ministry of Defence with another batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Source: Rostec

Quote: "After conducting a set of factory tests, aviation equipment was sent to the troops."

Details: The corporation does not provide a precise number of vehicles delivered.

It is worth noting that the planes used by Russia to hit Ukraine are built at the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after Valery Chkalov.

Rostec emphasises that the Su-34 fighter-bombers are designed to hit ground and air targets, as well as infrastructure assets protected by air defence systems and placed at a significant distance from the base airfield. It is also stated that the aircraft can operate under fire and facing electronic countermeasures day and night, under various weather conditions.

Rostec promises that Russian aviation producers are now "increasing aircraft production."

According to the Rostec website, this year’s first batch of Su-34 bombers was transferred to the Russian forces in early April.

Background:

On 11 June, it was reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces' Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed during a planned training mission in a mountainous area of North Ossetia, killing two crew members.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence claimed in early April that Russia's fleet consisted of approximately 100 Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-35 multirole fighters.

