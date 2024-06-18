All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's air defence downs all 10 Shahed drones attacking Ukraine

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 June 2024, 07:41
Ukraine's air defence downs all 10 Shahed drones attacking Ukraine
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-131/136 UAVs on the night of 17-18 June. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down all drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "All Shahed drones were downed within Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts as a result of the combat efforts by mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defence forces and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians launched drones from Russia’s city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Background

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the movement of Russian UAVs was detected in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 17-18 June.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceShahed drone
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian Air Force Commander posts video showing Ghosts of Kyiv at work – video
Zelenskyy: Danish F-16s will arrive in Ukraine very soon
Air Force details Russian attack on 14 June: regrouping and changing directions
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: