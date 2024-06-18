Ukraine's air defence downs all 10 Shahed drones attacking Ukraine
Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 07:41
The Russians attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-131/136 UAVs on the night of 17-18 June. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down all drones.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "All Shahed drones were downed within Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts as a result of the combat efforts by mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defence forces and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force."
Details: The Russians launched drones from Russia’s city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Background:
Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the movement of Russian UAVs was detected in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 17-18 June.
