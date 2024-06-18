Russia attacks Ukraine's south with Iskander, anti-radar missile and guided bombs

The Russians once again attacked the south of Ukraine on 17 June, launching ballistic and aerial missiles and carrying out airstrikes using guided bombs.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: It is reported that on Monday morning, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with a ballistic missile carrying a cluster munition (likely an Iskander-M), and during the night, they launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile on Odesa Oblast. Both attacks were carried out from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Russian airstrikes involving the use of guided aerial bombs were also observed on the Kherson front.

Over the past day, two Lancet kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defence in the south of Ukraine in Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!