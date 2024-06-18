Communiqué of Peace Summit: Zelenskyy thanks Patriarch Bartholomew and reiterates that document can still be signed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who joined the Peace Summit communiqué, and reiterated that the document remains open for signature.

Quote: "I am grateful to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for joining the Global Peace Summit communiqué...

Ukraine and all Ukrainians are grateful to His All Holiness Bartholomew I for his prayers and constant attention to our country and people."

Details: Zelensky reiterated that the document remains open for signature.

He expressed confidence that even more countries and international organisations would join it: "We continue to work to rally the world around the goal of just peace for Ukraine, which is based on the UN Charter and international law."

Background:

Earlier, Iraq, Jordan, and Rwanda retracted their signatures, thus reducing the number of states that have signed the document from 80 to 77.

Participants in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland issued a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.

The final declaration of the Global Peace Summit, held in Switzerland, was initially signed by 80 countries and four organisations.

