Communiqué of Peace Summit: Zelenskyy thanks Patriarch Bartholomew and reiterates that document can still be signed

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 18 June 2024, 11:45
Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who joined the Peace Summit communiqué, and reiterated that the document remains open for signature. 

Source: Zelensky on Twitter (X) 

Quote: "I am grateful to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for joining the Global Peace Summit communiqué... 

Ukraine and all Ukrainians are grateful to His All Holiness Bartholomew I for his prayers and constant attention to our country and people." 

Details: Zelensky reiterated that the document remains open for signature. 

He expressed confidence that even more countries and international organisations would join it: "We continue to work to rally the world around the goal of just peace for Ukraine, which is based on the UN Charter and international law." 

Background:

  • Earlier, Iraq, Jordan, and Rwanda retracted their signatures, thus reducing the number of states that have signed the document from 80 to 77.
  • Participants in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland issued a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.
  • The final declaration of the Global Peace Summit, held in Switzerland, was initially signed by 80 countries and four organisations.  

Subjects: churchreligionUkrainepeace
