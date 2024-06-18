All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Latvian government allocates supplementary €10 million for strengthening border with Russia and Belarus

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 June 2024, 18:36
Latvian government allocates supplementary €10 million for strengthening border with Russia and Belarus
Photo: Getty Images

The Latvian government allocated the funding of up to €10 million for the country's Ministry of Defence to continue strengthening the border with Russia and Belarus.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi

Details: The funding will be allocated under the state budget programme Unforeseen Expenses in accordance to the amount of actual costs needed.

Advertisement:

Latvia’s Defence Ministry adds that since March 2024, the defence industry has been conducting practical works of strengthening the eastern border, and the plan is to allocate €303 million for this purpose within the next five years.

Strengthening the border in Latvia started with setting obstacles and digging anti-tank ditches. Some roads were dug up for this purpose.

At the moment, locals and legal entities are arranging the use of private territories for deployment of temporary defence assets.

Advertisement:

The plan of military strengthening of the eastern border and the facilitation of anti-mobility is a part of creation of the Baltic Defence Line, held by units of Latvia's National Armed Forces all along the border with Russia and Belarus. The line will consist of fortified defence positions, various obstacles, anti-tank ditches, and storages with ammunition and mines.

The Baltic Defence Line will considerably strengthen the capacity of the Baltic countries to ensure military defence of its borders, stripping Russia of the opportunity to carry out quick military operations. The construction of the line matches the NATO defence plans.

Background: At the beginning of March, the Latvian government approved the plan of boosting the defences at the border with Russia and Belarus.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LatviaborderRussiaBelarus
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Latvia
Case of former Saeima deputy on justification of Russian war crimes brought to court in Latvia
Latvian President calls on allies to allow Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons against targets in Russia
Latvian Foreign Minister raises €14,000 for drones for Ukraine through her half marathon
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: