Latvian government allocates supplementary €10 million for strengthening border with Russia and Belarus

The Latvian government allocated the funding of up to €10 million for the country's Ministry of Defence to continue strengthening the border with Russia and Belarus.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi

Details: The funding will be allocated under the state budget programme Unforeseen Expenses in accordance to the amount of actual costs needed.

Latvia’s Defence Ministry adds that since March 2024, the defence industry has been conducting practical works of strengthening the eastern border, and the plan is to allocate €303 million for this purpose within the next five years.

Strengthening the border in Latvia started with setting obstacles and digging anti-tank ditches. Some roads were dug up for this purpose.

At the moment, locals and legal entities are arranging the use of private territories for deployment of temporary defence assets.

The plan of military strengthening of the eastern border and the facilitation of anti-mobility is a part of creation of the Baltic Defence Line, held by units of Latvia's National Armed Forces all along the border with Russia and Belarus. The line will consist of fortified defence positions, various obstacles, anti-tank ditches, and storages with ammunition and mines.

The Baltic Defence Line will considerably strengthen the capacity of the Baltic countries to ensure military defence of its borders, stripping Russia of the opportunity to carry out quick military operations. The construction of the line matches the NATO defence plans.

Background: At the beginning of March, the Latvian government approved the plan of boosting the defences at the border with Russia and Belarus.

