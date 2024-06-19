All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Another Shahed drone attacks Lviv Oblast, explosion rocks Malekhiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOWednesday, 19 June 2024, 05:23
Another Shahed drone attacks Lviv Oblast, explosion rocks Malekhiv
The village of Malekhiv in Lviv Oblast. Stock photo: Lviv City Council

Ukrainian air defence systems were responding to a Russian drone attack near Lviv for the second time on the night of 18-19 June, and a second explosion occurred in Malekhiv.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Sadovyi reported that air defence was responding to the attack at 05:17.

Advertisement:

Kozytskyi reported that a Shahed attack drone was heading from Novyi Yarychiv for Dubliany.

"A very similar route as during the previous air raid," he added.

Later, Kozytskyi wrote that the drone flew to Malekhiv, where a strike had previously been recorded.

Advertisement:

"Another explosion in Malekhiv," Sadovyi wrote.

After that, the all-clear was given.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LvivLviv Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Lviv
Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones that reached Lviv Oblast
Six Russian cruise missiles hit 3 critical infrastructure objects in Lviv Oblast
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief supports holding of "Russian Opposition Forum" in Lviv
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: