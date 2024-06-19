Another Shahed drone attacks Lviv Oblast, explosion rocks Malekhiv

The village of Malekhiv in Lviv Oblast. Stock photo: Lviv City Council

Ukrainian air defence systems were responding to a Russian drone attack near Lviv for the second time on the night of 18-19 June, and a second explosion occurred in Malekhiv.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Sadovyi reported that air defence was responding to the attack at 05:17.

Advertisement:

Kozytskyi reported that a Shahed attack drone was heading from Novyi Yarychiv for Dubliany.

"A very similar route as during the previous air raid," he added.

Later, Kozytskyi wrote that the drone flew to Malekhiv, where a strike had previously been recorded.

Advertisement:

"Another explosion in Malekhiv," Sadovyi wrote.

After that, the all-clear was given.

Support UP or become our patron!