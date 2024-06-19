All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO summit to discuss Ukraine's membership of the Alliance

Iryna Balachuk, Andrii SynyavskyiWednesday, 19 June 2024, 07:48
NATO summit to discuss Ukraine's membership of the Alliance
Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that ahead of the NATO summit in Washington on 9-11 July, the allies are discussing and resolving many issues regarding Ukraine.

Source: Stoltenberg at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a meeting in Washington

Details: Stoltenberg reiterated the plan agreed by NATO to train and assist Ukraine in the security sector and said he expected new announcements on more military support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"I'm certain that we also have language expressing that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance.... The exact language, [exactly] what we will agree is what Allies are now [discussing] among Allies but I'm confident to have a good solution agreement by the summit," he said.

Stoltenberg also expressed his firm belief that the stronger the Alliance's support and the more reliable the long-term commitment to Ukraine, the sooner the war will end.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, Blinken said that the NATO summit in Washington in July should provide a "bridge" to Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.
  • US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that there would be important changes in the wording regarding the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO at the meeting of the NATO leaders in Washington.
  • She added that NATO had agreed on the need to give a political signal about Ukraine moving closer to the Alliance and that this signal would be part of the overall package of assistance to Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian government said that the NATO summit decision would contain a specific position on the irreversibility of Ukraine's membership.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
NATO
NATO concerned about possible Russian support for DPRK missile and nuclear programmes
We want to ensure Ukraine succeeds and NATO Summit will support this – Blinken
China's Foreign Ministry responds to NATO Secretary General's accusations of facilitating war against Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: