Lviv research institute building destroyed in Russian drone attack – photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on a research institute in the city of Lviv. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram

An administrative building belonging to the State Scientific-Research Control Institute of Veterinary Medicinal Products and Feed Additives (SCIVP) in Lviv has sustained severe damage over an area of 800 sq.m in a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the night of 18-19 June.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We have recorded more damage caused by the overnight Shahed attack. A research institute in Lviv."

Details: Maksym Kozytskyi later added that the Russian attack had damaged an administrative building belonging to the SCIVP.

Kozytskyi said the UAV wreckage destroyed the roof, walls and ceilings of the first floor over an area of about 800 sq. m.

Background: Two men aged 47 and 70 were injured in a Russian drone strike targeting the settlement of Malekhiv, Lviv hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

This news has been updated since publication.

