All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones that reached Lviv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOWednesday, 19 June 2024, 03:21
Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones that reached Lviv Oblast
Downed Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Air defence systems responded to Russian Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast on the night of 18-19 June.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

Details: Kozytskyi reported Shahed drones in the oblast moving toward the city of Lviv and later added that a Russian drone was seen on the outskirts of Lviv.

Advertisement:

The city’s Mayor Andrii Sadovyi also wrote about Shahed drones in the oblasts and asked not to film the work of air defence systems.

Advertisement:

Updated: The all-clear was given in Lviv Oblast at 03:35.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LvivLviv Oblastdronesair defence
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Lviv
Six Russian cruise missiles hit 3 critical infrastructure objects in Lviv Oblast
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief supports holding of "Russian Opposition Forum" in Lviv
Russian missiles destroy power substation in Lviv, infrastructure damaged in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: