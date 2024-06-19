Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones that reached Lviv Oblast

Air defence systems responded to Russian Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast on the night of 18-19 June.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

Details: Kozytskyi reported Shahed drones in the oblast moving toward the city of Lviv and later added that a Russian drone was seen on the outskirts of Lviv.

The city’s Mayor Andrii Sadovyi also wrote about Shahed drones in the oblasts and asked not to film the work of air defence systems.

#Львів

4 шахеди в нашому регіоні.

Двоє з них кружляють на межі міста.

Можлива робота ППО. Прошу не знімати і залишатись у безпечному місці! — Андрій Садовий (@AndriySadovyi) June 19, 2024

Updated: The all-clear was given in Lviv Oblast at 03:35.

