Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones that reached Lviv Oblast
Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 03:21
Air defence systems responded to Russian Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast on the night of 18-19 June.
Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi
Details: Kozytskyi reported Shahed drones in the oblast moving toward the city of Lviv and later added that a Russian drone was seen on the outskirts of Lviv.
Advertisement:
The city’s Mayor Andrii Sadovyi also wrote about Shahed drones in the oblasts and asked not to film the work of air defence systems.
#Львів— Андрій Садовий (@AndriySadovyi) June 19, 2024
4 шахеди в нашому регіоні.
Двоє з них кружляють на межі міста.
Можлива робота ППО. Прошу не знімати і залишатись у безпечному місці!
Advertisement:
Updated: The all-clear was given in Lviv Oblast at 03:35.
Support UP or become our patron!