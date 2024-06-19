Kim Jong Un "fully supports" Russia's aggression – Russian media

Kim and Putin at a meeting in North Korea. Photo: The Kremlin's website

Russian propaganda publications have said North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un expressed "full support" for Russian aggression in Ukraine during the Kremlin leader's visit to North Korea.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Sky News; South Korean news agency Yonhap; North Korea Central News Agency

Details: It is reported that the talks between Putin and Kim, with delegations participating, lasted about an hour and a half.

Quote from Kim (quoted by RIA Novosti): "The government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea appreciates the important mission and role of a strong Russian Federation in maintaining strategic stability and balance in the world, and expresses its full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity."

Details: According to the North Korean dictator, the world situation is rapidly changing and becoming more difficult, and "in these circumstances, Pyongyang intends to strengthen strategic communication with Moscow."

Russian propagandists write that Kim stressed that "the DPRK will unconditionally support all Russian policies".

Sky News and Yonhap published similar quotes from Kim. They reiterated the message published on the Russian propaganda websites TASS and RIA Novosti.

Sky News writes that Putin's visit to Pyongyang will likely change relations between Russia and North Korea at a time when both countries are facing international isolation.

In its usual grandiloquent manner, the Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim personally met Putin at the airport, "unable to contain his joy", and escorted him to his accommodation, having a "heart-to-heart conversation".

The publication also writes that both politicians enjoyed the "beautiful night landscape", shared "innermost thoughts and exchanged views for a more reliable development of relations between the DPRK and the Russian Federation." The Korean Central News Agency does not provide any quotes about Kim's support for the Russian war.

Background:

In March, South Korea reported that North Korea had sent about 7,000 containers containing ammunition and other military equipment to Russia since last year.

South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said that DPRK's munitions factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia.

The United States has information, confirmed by satellite imagery, that North Korea has delivered over 1,000 containers of ammunition to Russia.

In mid-June, Shin Won-sik said North Korea had sent at least 10,000 containers to Russia by sea, which could contain up to 4.8 million artillery shells.

