DPRK factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia – South Korean Defence Minister

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 27 February 2024, 10:50
Stock photo: Getty Images

South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik has said that North Korea's munitions factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia.

Source: South Korean Yonhap News agency, quoting Shin Won-sik

Quote: "...Certain factories [in North Korea] are operating at full capacity, primarily to produce weapons and shells for Russia."

Details: In exchange for weapons, Russia sends North Korea much-needed food and other essential goods. Moscow has also likely provided Pyongyang with satellite technology, as the country launched its first spy satellite in November and even promised to launch three more this year, Shin Won-sik said.

He added that North Korea has shipped about 6,700 containers thought to contain munitions to Russia since the September summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is enough to hold approximately 3 million 152mm artillery rounds or 500,000 122mm artillery rounds.

Background:

Earlier, the media reported that the European Union proposed the imposition of sanctions on North Korea for providing Russia with missiles that it uses against Ukraine.

In December 2023, the US side reported that it had confirmed reports that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of ammunition to Russia.

Subjects: RussiaNorth Korea
