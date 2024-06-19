EU proposes 2025 budget with over €15bn for Ukraine

The European Commission proposed a budget for 2025 on Wednesday, which includes €15.2 billion in macro-financial support for Ukraine.

Details: The proposal includes €4.3 billion in grants under the Ukraine Facility and €10.9 billion in loans.

The total annual EU budget proposed by the Commission for 2025 amounts to €199.7 billion.

The draft budget for the next year is part of the EU's long-term budget, which was adopted at the end of 2020 and amended in February 2024.

The annual budget for 2025 is to be formally approved by the budget authority by the end of the year.

Background:

The European Commission recently ordered the establishment of the Ukraine Facility Audit Board, a body to oversee EU funding allocated under the Facility to prevent fraud, corruption, conflicts of interest, and irregularities.

The body will operate until 30 June 2028 and will consist of three members appointed by the European Commission from among EU citizens.

On 20 March, the European Commission transferred the first tranche of €4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility.

