Russians hit outskirts of Kharkiv: children's recreational facility hit

Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kharkiv on Wednesday, 19 June.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram

Quote: "There was a strike on the outskirts of the city. It was likely an aerial bomb. The information on casualties and damage is being ascertained."

Details: Terekhov later released an update on the day's strike. There were two guided aerial bombs that targeted a recreational children's facility on the outskirts of the city.

One woman was injured as a result of the attacks. Doctors are currently providing her with medical help.

