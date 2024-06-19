Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 20:54
The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian aerial missile on 19 June.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East)
Quote: "The enemy does not stop deploying various means of destruction, attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.
At about 16:00, a Russian guided aerial missile, likely a Kh-59/69, was destroyed by a unit of Air Command Skid in Poltava Oblast.
Do not ignore air-raid warnings."
