Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast

The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian aerial missile on 19 June.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "The enemy does not stop deploying various means of destruction, attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

At about 16:00, a Russian guided aerial missile, likely a Kh-59/69, was destroyed by a unit of Air Command Skid in Poltava Oblast.

Do not ignore air-raid warnings."

