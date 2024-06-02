Russia reports UAV attack on two of its oblasts

Russia has allegedly shot down drones over Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts, as well as over the Sea of Azov.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: As usual, the Russians claimed that all UAVs were shot down and no damage has been caused.

Quote: "During the night, two Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by regular air defence systems over the territories of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Another drone was destroyed over the Sea of Azov."

