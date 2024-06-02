All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia reports UAV attack on two of its oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 08:24
Russia reports UAV attack on two of its oblasts
Photo: Russian Ministry of Defence

Russia has allegedly shot down drones over Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts, as well as over the Sea of Azov.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: As usual, the Russians claimed that all UAVs were shot down and no damage has been caused.

Advertisement:

Quote: "During the night, two Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by regular air defence systems over the territories of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Another drone was destroyed over the Sea of Azov."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadrones
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Russia
Russia loses record number of soldiers in May
G7 wants to jointly put pressure on banks that help Russia evade sanctions – Bloomberg
Former Russian convicts formed gang in Ukraine's occupied territories and robbed locals
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: