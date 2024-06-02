Russia loses record number of soldiers in May

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has reported that Russian forces lost 38,940 troops in May, the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

Quote: "38,940 — russian personnel losses in May 2024.

It's the highest monthly number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."

Background: UK Defence Intelligence has estimated that the total number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) since the start of the full-scale war has likely reached 500,000, reflecting the gruelling offensive that Russia continues to wage on a broad front.

