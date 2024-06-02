Russia loses record number of soldiers in May
Sunday, 2 June 2024, 06:02
Ukraine's Defence Ministry has reported that Russian forces lost 38,940 troops in May, the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the full-scale war.
Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)
Quote: "38,940 — russian personnel losses in May 2024.
It's the highest monthly number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."
Background: UK Defence Intelligence has estimated that the total number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) since the start of the full-scale war has likely reached 500,000, reflecting the gruelling offensive that Russia continues to wage on a broad front.
