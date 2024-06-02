All Sections
Russia loses record number of soldiers in May

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 06:02
Ukraine's Defence Ministry has reported that Russian forces lost 38,940 troops in May, the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

Quote: "38,940 — russian personnel losses in May 2024.

It's the highest monthly number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."

Background: UK Defence Intelligence has estimated that the total number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) since the start of the full-scale war has likely reached 500,000, reflecting the gruelling offensive that Russia continues to wage on a broad front.

Support UP or become our patron!

