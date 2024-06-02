All Sections
Zelenskyy invites Singaporean investors to joint conference with EU

Economichna PravdaSunday, 2 June 2024, 15:15
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with top managers from leading Singapore investment firms. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with top managers from leading Singapore investment firms on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue summit.

Source: press service of the President’s Office 

Details: The event was attended by the heads of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, investment fund Temasek Holdings, Wilmar International, Singapore Business Federation, investment firm Blackstone Singapore, telecommunications operator SingTel, Universal Success Enterprises, and construction company Meinhardt Group.

Quote: "The President emphasised that even in the difficult conditions of the war, the Ukrainian economy finds ways to develop and grow, adapting to new circumstances.

The Head of State thanked the Singaporean businessmen who continue to work in Ukraine in a difficult time for our country and maintain employment. Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his belief that the further development of Ukraine-Singapore trade cooperation has great potential, especially in the fields of technology and innovation," the report says.

In addition, Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's willingness to provide more attractive incentives for investors.

He encouraged Singaporean investors to attend a combined conference with the EU on the restoration, reform, and modernisation of the Ukrainian economy, which will take place in Berlin.

It will provide a programme to raise international financial backing, carry out long-term initiatives, and create favourable circumstances for investing in the Ukrainian economy, according to the President’s Office.

Zelenskyy also met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and invited him to personally attend the first Global Peace Summit.

"Special emphasis was placed on expanding our economic collaboration. Specifically, the chances for developing trade and increasing agricultural exports," Zelenskyy added.

