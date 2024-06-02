Zelenskyy: Ukraine invited both Palestine and Israel to Peace Summit

Ukraine has invited Palestine and Israel to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland this month.

Source: Zelenskyy in Singapore speaking to the media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have no double standards.

Advertisement:

Whether anyone likes it or not, we have invited both Palestine and Israel to the Peace Summit.

We have invited all countries to our Summit. We are ready to hear every opinion and talk to them.

Only representatives of Russia were not invited, and not only because they are aggressors.

But also because we had the Normandy format, where we reached an agreement, but they [the Russians] did not keep their word and continued to kill us. For years. And they were blocking every process."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will draft a plan after the summit and hand it over to Russia.

Background: Ukraine expects that the attendees of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland will work together to draw up an action plan on three points: free shipping, nuclear and energy security, and prisoners-of-war swaps and the release of children illegally deported by Russia.

The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. Russia has not been invited.

Support UP or become our patron!