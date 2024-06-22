Poland reports another "very tense night" for air defence due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Polish and allied fighter aircraft have once again been scrambled due to a Russian attack on infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Details: Operational Command warned that Polish and allied aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country.

Quote: "Intense activity by Russian long-range aircraft has been observed this night, related to the launch of cruise missiles, Shahed drones and ballistic weapons on targets located in the western part of Ukrainian territory."

Polish Operational Command stated that "all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been initiated" and that it was "constantly monitoring the situation".

It became known that the aircraft deployed had returned to base before 06:00.

"This night was very tense for the entire Polish air defence system, as a Russian large-scale missile attack covered the entire territory of Ukraine, including regions bordering Poland," the statement said.

Background:

Poland often scrambles fighter aircraft in response to Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.

The Russians conducted a combined air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21-22 June 2024. Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 12 air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles and 13 Shahed attack UAVs.

