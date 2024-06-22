All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland reports another "very tense night" for air defence due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 June 2024, 09:05
Poland reports another very tense night for air defence due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
Polish flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish and allied fighter aircraft have once again been scrambled due to a Russian attack on infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Details: Operational Command warned that Polish and allied aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Intense activity by Russian long-range aircraft has been observed this night, related to the launch of cruise missiles, Shahed drones and ballistic weapons on targets located in the western part of Ukrainian territory."

Polish Operational Command stated that "all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been initiated" and that it was "constantly monitoring the situation".

It became known that the aircraft deployed had returned to base before 06:00.

Advertisement:

"This night was very tense for the entire Polish air defence system, as a Russian large-scale missile attack covered the entire territory of Ukraine, including regions bordering Poland," the statement said.

Background

  • Poland often scrambles fighter aircraft in response to Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. 
  • The Russians conducted a combined air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21-22 June 2024. Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 12 air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles and 13 Shahed attack UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandmissile strikeair defence
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Poland
Ukraine's ambassador to Poland to move to Czechia, where Ukraine has had no ambassador for two years
Zelenskyy and Polish president discuss security agreement and Peace Summit
Ukraine and Poland hold final round of talks on security agreement
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: