Russian missile strike damages energy equipment in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv oblasts
Saturday, 22 June 2024, 07:39
The Russians carried out its eighth large-scale combined attack on energy infrastructure facilities on the night of 21-22 June, which resulted in two people being injured. Equipment at facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv oblasts belonging to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s main power company, was damaged.
Source: Ukrenergo
Details: Two power engineers were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and taken to hospital.
Advertisement:
The equipment is being inspected and emergency repair works are underway.
Background:
- On the evening of 21 June, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the take-off of four TU-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in Russia.
- Ukraine was also bombarded by Shahed attack drones and tactical aircraft.
- The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast. A fire broke out.
- Houses on two streets and a kindergarten were damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk.
- A Russian missile attack destroyed several educational institution buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!