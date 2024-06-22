Russian missile strike damages energy equipment in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv oblasts

The Russians carried out its eighth large-scale combined attack on energy infrastructure facilities on the night of 21-22 June, which resulted in two people being injured. Equipment at facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv oblasts belonging to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s main power company, was damaged.

Source: Ukrenergo

Details: Two power engineers were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and taken to hospital.

Advertisement:

The equipment is being inspected and emergency repair works are underway.

Background:

On the evening of 21 June, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the take-off of four TU-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in Russia.

Ukraine was also bombarded by Shahed attack drones and tactical aircraft.

The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast. A fire broke out.

Houses on two streets and a kindergarten were damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk.

A Russian missile attack destroyed several educational institution buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!