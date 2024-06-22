All Sections
Russian missile strike damages energy equipment in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv oblasts

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 22 June 2024, 07:39
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians carried out its eighth large-scale combined attack on energy infrastructure facilities on the night of 21-22 June, which resulted in two people being injured. Equipment at facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv oblasts belonging to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s main power company, was damaged.

Source: Ukrenergo

Details: Two power engineers were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and taken to hospital. 

The equipment is being inspected and emergency repair works are underway.

Background:

  • On the evening of 21 June, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the take-off of four TU-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in Russia.
  • Ukraine was also bombarded by Shahed attack drones and tactical aircraft.
  • The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast. A fire broke out. 
  • Houses on two streets and a kindergarten were damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk.
  • A Russian missile attack destroyed several educational institution buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

